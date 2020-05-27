[SBS Star] Kim Woo Seok Names This BTS Member as the Best-looking K-pop Star

K-pop boy group UP10TION's member Kim Woo Seok named V of another boy group BTS as the best-looking K-pop star of all time.On May 26, Kim Woo Seok guested on MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party'. following the release of his solo debut album '1st Desire - Greed'.During the show, Kim Shin-young complimented Kim Woo Seok's looks, saying, "There's pureness, luxury, and also sophistication in your face."Kim Woo Seok laughed and said, "I like pureness the best."When asked the facial feature that he likes the most, Kim Woo Seok replied, "A lot of fans say that my eyes are the best part of my face."He added, "When it comes to K-pop stars, I think BTS' V is so good-looking."Meanwhile, Kim Woo Seok just released his solo debut album '1st Desire - Greed' and is busy promoting his album with the title track 'Red Moon'.(Credit= MBC Kim Shin-young's Music Party, TOP Media, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)