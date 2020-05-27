[SBS Star] Red Velvet's First Sub-unit IRENE & SEULGI Share Exciting Update

K-pop girl group Red Velvet is just about to unveil its first-ever sub-unit―IRENE & SEULGI―next month.On May 27 at midnight KST, Red Velvet's management agency SM Entertainment unveiled the first teaser image for the upcoming unit debut of IRENE and SEULGI.Along with a sleek logo of '&' made with the two Red Velvet members' initials I and S, the agency announced that the unit will be making its debut with a mini album titled 'Monster'.The album will feature a total of six tracks spanning various genres; showing off the full potential of the two talented Red Velvet members as a unit.Prior to their debut as Red Velvet members, IRENE and SEULGI grabbed the public's attention for their breathtaking performance video of 'Be Natural' during their SM ROOKIES days.Meanwhile, IRENE & SEULGI's first mini album 'Monster' is slated to be released on June 15.(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)(SBS Star)