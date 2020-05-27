SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Red Velvet's First Sub-unit IRENE & SEULGI Share Exciting Update
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Red Velvet's First Sub-unit IRENE & SEULGI Share Exciting Update

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.05.27 10:24 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Red Velvets First Sub-unit IRENE & SEULGI Share Exciting Update
K-pop girl group Red Velvet is just about to unveil its first-ever sub-unit―IRENE & SEULGI―next month.

On May 27 at midnight KST, Red Velvet's management agency SM Entertainment unveiled the first teaser image for the upcoming unit debut of IRENE and SEULGI.
IRENE & SEULGIAlong with a sleek logo of '&' made with the two Red Velvet members' initials I and S, the agency announced that the unit will be making its debut with a mini album titled 'Monster'.

The album will feature a total of six tracks spanning various genres; showing off the full potential of the two talented Red Velvet members as a unit.
IRENE & SEULGIPrior to their debut as Red Velvet members, IRENE and SEULGI grabbed the public's attention for their breathtaking performance video of 'Be Natural' during their SM ROOKIES days.
 

Meanwhile, IRENE & SEULGI's first mini album 'Monster' is slated to be released on June 15.
IRENE & SEULGI(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙