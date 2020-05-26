[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Are Laughing at the Way MONSTA X SHOWNU & MINHYUK Eat a Cake

SHOWNU and MINHYUK of K-pop boy group MONSTA X are making a lot of fans laugh with how they eat a cake.On May 25, SBS' YouTube channel MMTG shared a new video.The video showed interviewer/producer Jaejae spending some time with MONSTA X.Jaejae and MONSTA X ordered some drinks, snacks, cakes and cupcakes at an outdoor coffee shop.While sitting down and talking together, the members of MONSTA X non-stop ate the food in front of them.Jaejae laughed and asked, "Have you guys not eaten anything today or something?"MONSTA X responded, "You are right. We haven't had anything to eat today. We're starving."Then, SHOWNU put a carrot cake straight into his mouth and started eating the cake by biting it.As if he did not care what others thought of it, he just completely went for it.Everyone burst into laughter looking at him, and he explained with an awkward smile, "There was no fork."But it turned out that there was in fact a fork right in front of him; I.M spotted it and handed it to SHOWNU afterwards.Not long following that, MINHYUK also grabbed a cupcake from a table.Then, he shoved the whole thing in his mouth instead of eating it with a fork, making Jaejae gasp in surprise.Jaejae commented with her jaw on the floor, "Wow, I've never seen anyone eat a cake like you guys!"(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube)(SBS Star)