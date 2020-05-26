SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS V Surprises Fans by Keeping a Promise He Made Long Time Ago
V of K-pop boy group BTS has fulfilled the promise he made to his fans nine months ago.

On May 25, V took BTS' official Twitter to share a photo of him starring at a painting of 'The Simpsons' version of him.

Along with the photo, V wrote, "ARMY painted me."
VThe picture shows "Simpsonized" version of V from 'Boy With Luv' days with his neon blue hair.

In August 2019, V made a request on BTS' global fan community Weverse; asking fans to draw 'The Simpsons' version of himself.

He wrote, "Can you draw me as a Simpsons character? I want to frame it."

Of course, hundreds of fans showed off their artistic talents and flooded social media with various versions of V Simpson.
VVAs time goes by, however, most fans have forgotten the promise until V just uploaded his proof shot.

Upon seeing the photo, fans commented, "This seriously made my day.", "Look at his sparkly eyes with admiration! So cute.", "He loves us as much as we love him.", and more.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
