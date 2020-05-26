[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye & Yoo Ah In's Zombie Movie Unveils Eye-catching Trailer & Posters

Actress Park Shin Hye and actor Yoo Ah In's zombie movie is coming.On May 25, the production company of an upcoming movie '#ALIVE' shared a trailer for the movie online.'#ALIVE' is a movie about Seoul being infected by an unknown virus.People start to get rapidly infected by it, and 'Joon-woo' (Yoo Ah In) and 'Yoo-bin' (Park Shin Hye) get stuck in an apartment complex.As time passes, their apartment complex become more and more surrounded by those infected with the virus.To make matters worse, everything including the Internet, phone and electricity are cut off around the apartment.The two join forces and try to get out of the apartment complex in order to survive.In the trailer, Joon-woo and Yoo-bin's nerve-wracking moments are depicted.Yoo-bin finds Joon-woo by chance, and they fight zombies together.Following that on May 26, the posters for '#ALIVE' were released.In the posters, a great number of zombies are around Park Shin Hye and Yoo Ah In who are doing everything they can to fight them.Meanwhile, '#ALIVE' is scheduled to hit the theaters next month.(Credit= LOTTE Entertainment)(SBS Star)