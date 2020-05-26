SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IU & BAEKHYUN Competing on Music Charts Reminds Everyone of 'Scarlet Heart Ryeo'
[SBS Star] IU & BAEKHYUN Competing on Music Charts Reminds Everyone of 'Scarlet Heart Ryeo'

Published 2020.05.26
IU and BAEKHYUN's fighting scene from their hit drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' resurfaced online following the two singers' friendly competition on music charts.

On May 25, BAEKHYUN made his solo comeback with his second mini album 'Delight'.

The album's title track 'Candy' immediately topped various music charts in South Korea, taking the throne of IU and BTS' SUGA's collaborative track 'Eight'. 
IU, BAEKHYUNIU, BAEKHYUNFollowing the two's massive chart success, their footage from 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' has also resurfaced online.

IU's 'Hae Soo' and BAEKHYUN's 'Wang Eun' showed off their friendly chemistry in the drama as they bicker over everything.
IU, BAEKHYUNAlthough IU and BAEKHYUN have rarely shown their close friendship in real life after the drama's finale, fans are still desperately hoping their special collaboration in the future.
IU, BAEKHYUNIU, BAEKHYUN(Credit= Melon, SBS, EDAM Entertainment, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
