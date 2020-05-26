[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Minho Shocks All Passersby with His Unbelievably Handsome Appearance

Actor Lee Minho once again shocked everyone with his good looks.On May 25, Lee Minho was spotted filming his current drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' in Hyehwa-dong, Seoul.Some photos and videos were unveiled online, and they immediately attracted the attention of a lot of people.It was because Lee Minho looked way too good-looking in them.Lee Minho was wearing black head to toe, looking ever so chic and stylish.Although he was wearing a long black trench coat that almost touched the ground, he somehow looked incredible in them.His unreal body proportions seemed to have played a significant role in it.His good looks are so widely known that they should not come as a surprise anymore, but the passersby just could not help themselves but gasp in shock.The passersby in the video were heard commenting, "Wow, look at him. He is like crazy good-looking. So long as well! Is he even real?"(Credit= Online Community, 'kkr1036' Instagram)(SBS Star)