[SBS Star] TAEMIN Shows that JONGHYUN Will Always Be Part of SHINee
[SBS Star] TAEMIN Shows that JONGHYUN Will Always Be Part of SHINee

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.26 14:12
K-pop boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN touched the hearts of a lot of fans on the group's 12th debut anniversary.

On May 25, TAEMIN went live on NAVER V LIVE to celebrate SHINee's 12th debut anniversary.

As ONEW, KEY and MINHO are serving their time in the military, TAEMIN was at the celebration party by himself.
TAEMINDuring the live broadcast, TAEMIN said to all fans, "Thanks to you, we were able to take home so many trophies. So, I would like to give you an award today."

He held a pen up and jotted down on a special piece of paper, "This is for you who have always been with SHINee, looking after us. Love you."
TAEMINAfter writing, "From SHINee." at the bottom of the paper, TAEMIN proudly commented, "Okay, it's time to sign this. You know, I know how to sign the autograph of all members of SHINee."

Following ONEW's perfect autograph, TAEMIN went onto sign JONGHYUN's autograph, which turned out to look flawless too.

Then, he signed MINHO, KEY's and his autograph and wrote the date.

The fact that TAEMIN did not forget JONGHYUN is making fans tear up.
TAEMINBack on December 18, 2017, JONGHYUN fell unconscious inside one residence complex in Seoul after attempting to take his own life.

He was immediately taken to hospital, but JONGHYUN left the world at the age of 27 in the end.

(Credit= 'SM TOWN' NAVER V LIVE, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
