[SBS Star] Lee Minho Showers 'Maximus' the Horse with Delicious Gifts

Actor Lee Minho gave a special gift to 'Maximus' the horse.Recently, the shooting for Lee Minho's current drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' ended.For months during the shooting, Lee Minho became extremely close to Maximus as there were lots of scenes he had to film with Maximus.Then on May 25, some photos of Lee Minho's gift to Maximus on the last day of shooting were shared online.In the photos, there was a flower basket that said, "Good job. You did well, Maximus. From Lee Minho."Underneath the flower basket, there were huge boxes of horses' favorites―carrots, apples, bananas and sugar cubes all piled up together.Horses are known for their sweet tooth, and it seemed like Lee Minho chose the perfect gift for Maximus.There was no doubt that Maximus was going to love these.Meanwhile, Lee Minho acts as the Emperor of the Korean Empire 'Lee Gon' in 'The King: the Eternal Monarch'.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)