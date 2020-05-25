[SBS Star] A K-pop Star Is the Godmother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Newborn Baby?

It seems like K-pop girl group LOONA's member Go Won has just been appointed as the godmother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's newborn son.Earlier this month, Elon Musk and his girlfriend Canadian singer Grimes welcomed their first child, a baby boy named X Æ A-12 Musk (pronounced "X Ash A Twelve Musk").Elon Musk and Grimes are both known to be huge fans of LOONA, with Grimes previously worked on vocals for one of LOONA's songs 'love4eva'.Then on May 25, one LOONA fan commented on Grimes' Instagram, saying, "Is Go Won the godmother of your baby?"To this, Grimes surprisingly replied, "Yes," making K-pop fans all around the world scream with excitement.Although it has yet to be officially confirmed that Go Won really is X Æ A-12's godmother, fans are sharing their excitements with comments:"OMG Yessss! Please do a collaboration with LOONA again.""Go Won, the godmother of the century.""Make the baby listen to LOONA's songs.""Did you text Go Won about it?""So... Who's gonna tell Go Won about all this?"(Credit= GettyImagesKorea, 'grimes' Instagram, 'elonmusk' 'loonatheworld' Twitter)(SBS Star)