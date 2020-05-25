SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Funnily Disses Her Own Agency While Shopping for Her Own Merchandise Online
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Funnily Disses Her Own Agency While Shopping for Her Own Merchandise Online

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.25 16:00 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Funnily Disses Her Own Agency While Shopping for Her Own Merchandise Online
K-pop artist IU was spotted dissing her agency in a hilarious way. 

On May 21, one video was uploaded on IU's official YouTube channel. 

The video showed IU in front of a computer in the office of her agency EDAM Entertainment. 

IU was signing up on an online shopping site for her official merchandise that had just been launched. 

While signing up, IU jokingly said, "Based on what do I have to agree on these terms, exactly?" 
IUAfter signing herself up on the website, IU clicked on an item that she wanted to purchase, which was a hoodie. 

When IU clicked on the hoodie, she was notified that it was unfortunately sold out. 

As soon as she found out that she could not buy the hoodie, she went into a panic mode.

She repeatedly went, "What? Is this for real? I can't believe it!" 
IUThen, IU cutely complained, "Why didn't our agency produce more of this hoodie? Clearly, a lot more people want to buy it!" 

She continued, "I don't get why agencies do this. They always tend to produce very little of the most popular item. I didn't think EDAM would do that as well, but...", then laughed. 
 

In the beginning of the year, IU joined EDAM Entertainment after her contract with Kakao M came to an end. 

EDAM Entertainment is a newly-established management agency that was established by IU's 12-year manager. 

(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙