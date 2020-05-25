[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Funnily Disses Her Own Agency While Shopping for Her Own Merchandise Online

K-pop artist IU was spotted dissing her agency in a hilarious way.On May 21, one video was uploaded on IU's official YouTube channel.The video showed IU in front of a computer in the office of her agency EDAM Entertainment.IU was signing up on an online shopping site for her official merchandise that had just been launched.While signing up, IU jokingly said, "Based on what do I have to agree on these terms, exactly?"After signing herself up on the website, IU clicked on an item that she wanted to purchase, which was a hoodie.When IU clicked on the hoodie, she was notified that it was unfortunately sold out.As soon as she found out that she could not buy the hoodie, she went into a panic mode.She repeatedly went, "What? Is this for real? I can't believe it!"Then, IU cutely complained, "Why didn't our agency produce more of this hoodie? Clearly, a lot more people want to buy it!"She continued, "I don't get why agencies do this. They always tend to produce very little of the most popular item. I didn't think EDAM would do that as well, but...", then laughed.In the beginning of the year, IU joined EDAM Entertainment after her contract with Kakao M came to an end.EDAM Entertainment is a newly-established management agency that was established by IU's 12-year manager.(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube)(SBS Star)