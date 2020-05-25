SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Becomes the Largest Shareholder of PLEDIS Entertainment
[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Becomes the Largest Shareholder of PLEDIS Entertainment

Published 2020.05.25
Big Hit Entertainment has officially acquired PLEDIS Entertainment.

On May 25, Big Hit Entertainment announced that the company is now the largest shareholder of PLEDIS Entertainment.
Big Hit Entertainment Becomes the Largest Shareholder of PLEDIS EntertainmentPLEDIS Entertainment will be one of the labels of Big Hit Entertainment, and will be independently operated.

PLEDIS Entertainment's head producer/CEO Han Sung-soo stated, "We're pleased to join Big Hit, the leader of Korean entertainment industry. This will provide an opportunity for PLEDIS artists and involved individuals to take a step forward."

He continued, "I'm looking forward to the future that will be created with the combination of PLEDIS' creativity and Big Hit's strengths. We will provide better contents for fans and greater success of our artists."

Big Hit Entertainment's Bang Si-hyuk also remarked, "Above all, I am happy to be with CEO Han Sung-soo and PLEDIS' creative organization. Big Hit and PLEDIS will grow together with mutual understanding through music and create great synergy in the future."
Big Hit Entertainment Becomes the Largest Shareholder of PLEDIS EntertainmentPLEDIS Entertainment currently houses two boy groups NU'EST, SEVENTEEN, and more.

Big Hit Entertainment also has boy groups BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and singer Lee Hyun under their management.
Big Hit Entertainment Becomes the Largest Shareholder of PLEDIS Entertainment(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, PLEDIS Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
