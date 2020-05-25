SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Reveals BTOB Almost Made Debut as a Band
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Reveals BTOB Almost Made Debut as a Band

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.25 14:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Reveals BTOB Almost Made Debut as a Band
K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae shared that his group almost made debut as a band.

On May 23 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', the members of BTOB joined the show.
BTOBWhile having a meal together, they reminisced the past when they were training to enter the K-pop industry.

Yook Sungjae said, "Did you guys realize that it's been like 10 years since we've known each other? Time flies, doesn't it? It's truly hard to believe that it's been that long already."

He laughed and continued, "Remember the time when we used to prepare to debut as a band?"

As soon as Yook Sungjae brought this up, the guys all burst into laughter.
BTOBYook Sungjae went on, "But then CNBLUE came out, and we were like, 'There is no way the heck we can compete with those good-looking guys.' So, we ruled that option out right way."

He added, "After that, we practiced A capella and even acrobatics. We tried all those things that past groups made success with. Man, we worked hard..."
BTOBDebuted in 2012, BTOB is well-known for amazingly-harmonious singing and addictive sweet ballad songs.

(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙