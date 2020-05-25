[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Reveals BTOB Almost Made Debut as a Band

K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae shared that his group almost made debut as a band.On May 23 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', the members of BTOB joined the show.While having a meal together, they reminisced the past when they were training to enter the K-pop industry.Yook Sungjae said, "Did you guys realize that it's been like 10 years since we've known each other? Time flies, doesn't it? It's truly hard to believe that it's been that long already."He laughed and continued, "Remember the time when we used to prepare to debut as a band?"As soon as Yook Sungjae brought this up, the guys all burst into laughter.Yook Sungjae went on, "But then CNBLUE came out, and we were like, 'There is no way the heck we can compete with those good-looking guys.' So, we ruled that option out right way."He added, "After that, we practiced A capella and even acrobatics. We tried all those things that past groups made success with. Man, we worked hard..."Debuted in 2012, BTOB is well-known for amazingly-harmonious singing and addictive sweet ballad songs.(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere)(SBS Star)