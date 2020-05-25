[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cho Jung Seok Sings at His Friend's Wedding Ceremony

Actor Cho Jung Seok was spotted singing a sweet love song at his friend's wedding ceremony.On May 24, a video of Cho Jung Seok at a wedding was uploaded on YouTube.The video showed Cho Jung Seok standing in front of his friend's couple, singing 'Aroha'.'Aroha' is a sound track that Cho Jung Seok sang for his current drama 'Hospital Playlist'.It is a love song with beautiful melodies which has sweet lyrics.The lyrics go like, "You are my everything. You're the light of my life. You are the only one in my life. All I ever want is your love. Just promise me that you'll always be by my side."It seemed like Cho Jung Seok chose the perfect song to celebrate the couple's special day.In the middle of his singing, he playfully asked the couple to kiss as well.With his wit, candy-like voice and incredible singing skills, he managed to make the couple as well as all guests smile ear to ear.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)