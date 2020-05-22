SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yulhee Celebrates 100th Day Anniversary of Her Adorable Twin Girls
[SBS Star] Yulhee Celebrates 100th Day Anniversary of Her Adorable Twin Girls

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.22 17:58 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yulhee Celebrates 100th Day Anniversary of Her Adorable Twin Girls
K-pop girl group LABOUM's former member Yulhee shared how her twin girls―Ah-rin and Ah-yoon are doing.

On May 22, Yulhee uploaded the cutest photo on her Instagram.

The photo was of Ah-rin and Ah-yoon cutely sleeping with a western-style beige/white hanbok (Korean traditional clothing) on them.

With their ever so roundy face and chubby cheeks, they looked even cuter.

Under this photo, Yulhee wrote, "My babies are wearing an adorable hanbok dress in celebration of their 100th day anniversary."
Yulhee's daughterThroughout this month, Yulhee in fact has posted several photos of Ah-rin and Ah-yoon on her Instagram.

In all these photos, anyone could tell that the twins are growing fast and well, proving how strong and great of a mother Yulhee is despite her young age―22.
Yulhee's daughterYulhee's daughterAfter marrying K-pop boy band FTISLAND's drummer Minhwan, Yulhee gave birth to their son Jae-yul in June 2018.

Then back on February 11, Ah-rin and Ah-yoon were born into the world.
Yulhee's daughterYulhee's daughter(Credit= 'yul._.hee' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
