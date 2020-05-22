SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Shares His Honest Feelings on His 'Golden Maknae' Title
Published 2020.05.22

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS opened up about how he really feels about his 'Golden Maknae' title.

On the fifth episode of BTS' new documentary series 'Break the Silence', the seven members of BTS took turns to share their honest thoughts through individual interviews.
JUNGKOOKDuring his interview, JUNGKOOK revealed his honest thoughts on his nickname, the 'Golden Maknae'.

JUNGKOOK said, "I envy the image people have of me. People call me the 'Golden Maknae', but that's not how I feel about myself."
JUNGKOOKHe added, "So I have to try harder to make myself appear that way."JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK's nickname 'Golden Maknae' derived from his ability to excel in multiple talents including singing, dancing, video editing, sports, and more.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
