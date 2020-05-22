[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Gained Weight in His School Days as He Was Being Bullied?

Actor Chung Kyung-ho's heartbreaking past was unveiled.On May 18 episode of Channel A's television show 'Rumor Has It', Chung Kyung-ho's middle school graduation photo was shown.Unlike his current self with a slim figure, he looked pretty chubby in it.In regard to the dramatic difference in his appearance, one reporter commented, "Actually, Chung Kyung-ho was an active ssireum (Korean wrestling) player when he was in middle school."He continued, "Chung Kyung-ho was born weak and skinny, and some students used to take advantage of that; they used to bully him. They took his sneakers from him and so on."He went on, "After some time, Chung Kyung-ho decided to gain weight, and join a school ssireum club. He also had to eat non-stop, because gaining weight was necessary as a ssireum player."Then, entertainer Hong Seok-chun added, "He is very slim again now, and is not a big eater. On top of that, he doesn't enjoy eating meat much."Following the release of this episode, a lot of people left comments such as, "That's a sad story.", "Nobody should be bullied! He must've gone through a tough time.", "Oh, wow. I had no idea." and so on.(Credit= Channel A Rumor Has It, Online Community, SBS funE)(SBS Star)