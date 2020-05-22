SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Here Is J-HOPE's Response to a Passerby's "He Looks Like BTS"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Here Is J-HOPE's Response to a Passerby's "He Looks Like BTS"

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.05.22 16:20 Updated 2020.05.22 16:23 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Here Is J-HOPEs Response to a Passerbys "He Looks Like BTS"
K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE makes fans laugh out loud with his answer after a random person told him, "He looks like BTS."

On the fifth episode of BTS' new documentary series 'Break the Silence', J-HOPE went out on the streets of New York City with staff members.
J-HOPEWhile walking down the street, a man said something to J-HOPE which he did not quite catch, "Are you guys from BTS? You look like BTS."

A staff member caught what he had said and told it again to J-HOPE.
J-HOPEOf course, as the person who not only "looks like" BTS but "is" BTS, J-HOPE laughed and said, "I am BTS!"
J-HOPEJ-HOPEJ-HOPE's cute reaction made ARMYs around the world go wild and share the moment on various online communities.

They commented, "J-HOPE never fails to brighten up my day. Seriously.", "That is the cutest response you can ever ask for.", "If you ever meet someone looks like them, make sure to double-check if they're BTS.", and more.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙