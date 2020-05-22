[SBS Star] Here Is J-HOPE's Response to a Passerby's "He Looks Like BTS"

K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE makes fans laugh out loud with his answer after a random person told him, "He looks like BTS."On the fifth episode of BTS' new documentary series 'Break the Silence', J-HOPE went out on the streets of New York City with staff members.While walking down the street, a man said something to J-HOPE which he did not quite catch, "Are you guys from BTS? You look like BTS."A staff member caught what he had said and told it again to J-HOPE.Of course, as the person who not only "looks like" BTS but "is" BTS, J-HOPE laughed and said, "I am BTS!"J-HOPE's cute reaction made ARMYs around the world go wild and share the moment on various online communities.They commented, "J-HOPE never fails to brighten up my day. Seriously.", "That is the cutest response you can ever ask for.", "If you ever meet someone looks like them, make sure to double-check if they're BTS.", and more.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)