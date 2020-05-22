[SBS Star] BOL4 Ahn Ji-young Shares How She Came to Collaborate with EXO BAEKHYUN

K-pop artist BOL4 Ahn Ji-young revealed how she ended up working on a song with BAEKHYUN of boy group EXO.On May 21 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', Ahn Ji-young made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Kim Tae Kyun talked about her latest release 'Puberty Book II Pum', and asked her to give a little more detail about it.Ahn Ji-young said, "Well, my cat Leo inspired me to produce the title track 'Leo'. I tried to write about expressing love to a tiny living thing."Then, Kim Tae Kyun asked how BAEKHYUN featured in 'Leo'.Ahn Ji-young responded, "I actually reached out to BAEKHYUN first."She continued, "Until now, BOL4 has never had anyone featuring in the songs. I made a duet song for the first time, and I was like, 'Okay! Let's do it, why not?'"She added, "After BAEKHYUN listened to this song, he said he really liked the song and wanted to be part of it."Currently, 'Leo' is sweeping numerous online music charts in Korea.(Credit= 'baekhyunee_exo' Instagram, SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show)(SBS Star)