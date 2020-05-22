[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ji Chang Wook & Kim Yoo Jung's Trailers for Their Upcoming Rom-Com Unveil

Actor Ji Chang Wook and actress Kim Yoo Jung's fun trailers for their upcoming drama are in the center of everyone's attention.On May 8, the first trailer for SBS' new drama 'Backstreet Rookie' was uploaded on YouTube.The trailer showed Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung's characters meeting for the very first time.While Ji Chang Wook dozes off during a night-shift at his convenience store, Kim Yoo Jung comes for an interview as a part-timer.Kim Yoo Jung starts working at his store, but they do not look like they hit off very well; they continuously argue over small stuff.Then on May 21, the second trailer for the drama was shared on YouTube.In this trailer, Kim Yoo Jung's character shows a tough and wild side of herself.Ji Chang Wook's character, on the other hand, seems "too" gentle.At the end of the trailer, Kim Yoo Jung is seen about to kiss Ji Chang Wook, who clearly is surprised by her move.'Backstreet Rookie' is a romantic comedy drama based on a popular webtoon of the same name.The drama will tell an unpredictable love story between a convenience store part-timer and owner.Kim Yoo Jung will act the always-happy but slightly "crazy" part-timer 'Saet-byul' working at the convenience store.Ji Chang Wook will play the role of a kind but clumsy and fussy convenience store owner 'Dae-hyun'.Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Backstreet Rookie' is set to be broadcast on June 12 at 10PM KST.(Credit= 'SBS NOW' YouTube)(SBS Star)