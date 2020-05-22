SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki to Turn Into a Genius Musician in an Upcoming Film
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki to Turn Into a Genius Musician in an Upcoming Film

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.22
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki to Turn Into a Genius Musician in an Upcoming Film
Actor Song Joong Ki will be taking on a role of a genius musician in an upcoming film. 

On May 19, news outlet Star News reported that Song Joong Ki recently confirmed to lead a new movie titled, 'The Season of You and I' (literal title). 
Song Joong Ki'The Season of You and I' is a film that portrays a musical journey of two legendary musicians in the '80s―Yoo Jae-ha and Kim Hyun-sik. 

Song Joong Ki will be transforming himself into Yoo Jae-ha, who passed away of a car accident in 1987 at the young age of 25. 
Song Joong KiAfter Yoo Jae-ha entered the music industry in 1984, he made and sang many beloved songs such as 'Because I Love You', 'Forever with You' and more. 

For the role of Yoo Jae-ha's good musician friend Kim Hyun-sik, actor Jin Sun Kyu is said to be depicting him. 
Song Joong Ki'The Season of You and I' will be directed by director Jeong Da-won, who directed a hit film 'Miss & Mrs. Cops' (2018). 

The film is set to kick off shooting this August. 

(Credit= HiSTORY D&C) 

(SBS Star)   
