[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk to Star in a New Zombie Drama?

Actor Choi Jin Hyuk is in talks to lead a new zombie drama.On May 20, news outlet Ilgan Sports reported that Choi Jin Hyuk will be starring in KBS' new drama 'Zombie Detective' (literal translation).'Zombie Detective' is a comedy drama about a zombie struggling in the human world after taking on a new identity as a detective named 'Kim Moo-young' (Choi Jin Hyuk) following his resurrection four years ago.In order to live among humans, he hides in the mountain for months to correct his pronunciation and the way he walked.One day, he comes across a dead body who turned out to be the body of a person who had no family or friends, he chooses to become part of a human community in a small town as a detective.However, not too long after the report was published, Choi Jin Hyuk's management agency clarified that the actor has not confirmed his appearance in 'Zombie Detective'.The agency stated, "'Zombie Detective' is one of the projects that we're currently going over together, but we still haven't decided whether to join the team."'Zombie Detective' will be produced by producer Shim Jae-hyun who made KBS' hit drama 'The Producers' in 2015.It has not yet been announced when 'Zombie Detective' will be unveiled.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)