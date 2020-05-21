[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Reveals He Once Stuck at Home for 2 to 3 Months

Actor Lee Dong Wook opened up about his past experience of having a slump, making him to stay at his home for two to three months straight.On May 20, fashion magazine W Korea shared their recent photo shoot and interview with Lee Dong Wook.During the interview, Lee Dong Wook revealed that he is a type of person who barely felt satisfied with himself.He said, "The words 'You did well' are meaningful when someone else says them, and I think I have to look at myself more realistically."He continued, "My agency director tells me not to be so hard on myself, but I say, 'No, I have to fully understand my reality. I have to know myself.' Maybe I've been able to come this far thanks to that."Lee Dong Wook then opened up about the time when he went through a severe slump.He said, "There was a time when I was having a severe slump, and I didn't leave my house for two to three months. It was right after the final filming of JTBC drama 'Life'."He went on, "I felt scared about leaving the house. I felt like people would just point at me, and I felt like no one was on my side. I got so deep into that feeling. I didn't meet anyone and just stayed at home or worked out."When asked how he had overcome his slump, the actor said, "I was helped a lot by people who encouraged me by telling me I'm a good person. Gong Yoo was one of those people."He added, "At that moment, I once again realized that even when going through a hard time, people are the most important thing."(Credit= W Korea)(SBS Star)