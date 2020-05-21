SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Shin-young Expresses Thanks to BTS V for Recommending Her Song to Fans
[SBS Star] Kim Shin-young Expresses Thanks to BTS V for Recommending Her Song to Fans

Published 2020.05.21
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Shin-young Expresses Thanks to BTS V for Recommending Her Song to Fans
Comedienne Kim Shin-young expressed her thanks to V of K-pop boy group BTS for recommending her song during his recent live broadcast.

On May 20 episode of tvN's variety show 'Yu Quiz on the Block', Kim Shin-young joined the show as her singer persona 'the Second Aunt Kim Davi' along with her agency CEO/close friend Song Eun-yi.
Kim Shin-young, VDuring the show, the Second Aunt Kim Davi sang her title track 'Gimme Gimme'.

After her singing, she expressed her love and appreciation for V and his fans, referring them as her "nieces and nephews" to fit with her aunt persona.
Kim Shin-young, VThe Second Aunt Kim Davi said, "My nephew V turned on my song during his live broadcast saying that he recently discovered a great song."

She continued, "Thanks to him, I gained more than eight million nieces and nephews all across the globe. Here's my love, nephew V!" and made heart signs with her fingers.
Kim Shin-young, VPreviously on May 5, V played 'Gimme Gimme' during his live broadcast which eight million viewers tuned in.
Kim Shin-young, V(Credit= tvN Yu Quiz on the Block, 'BTS' V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
