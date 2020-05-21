[SBS Star] VIDEO: IZ*ONE Jang Won Young Has to Photoshop Her Legs to Make Them Look Shorter?

K-pop girl group IZ*ONE's member Jang Won Young cutely complained about her legs looking too long in a photo.On May 18, IZ*ONE shared a new video on the group's YouTube channel.In the video, the members of IZ*ONE were busy filming at an empty amusement park.During a break, they spent time taking photos of each other around the park, and Jo Yu Ri was Jang Won Young's photographer of the day.After taking as many photos of Jang Won Young as she could, Jo Yu Ri showed the photos to Jang Won Young.While going through the photos together, they burst out laughing after seeing one photo that Jo Yu Ri took of Jang Won Young.Jo Yu Ri said, "Your legs look as if they are like two meters long, Won Young!"Jang Won Young laughingly responded, "Why did you make me look like a freak? Well, I'm going to have to edit my legs to make them look shorter before posting them online."Jo Yu Ri commented, "This is what Won Young does, everyone! Her legs are too long that she has to photoshop them shorter. I didn't even take the photo with a camera application."She explained how she ended up with this photo, "So, I took some photos of Won Young earlier, and she looked like she had really short legs in them. So, I tried to make them long as they are again, and that is what happened."Jang Won Young is widely known for her crazy long legs, but it was still hard for fans to believe that she had to photoshop them to make them look shorter.(Credit= 'official IZ*ONE' YouTube)(SBS Star)