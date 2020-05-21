SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Laughingly States, "My Memory Has Turned Terrible After Turning 40"
Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.21
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Laughingly States, "My Memory Has Turned Terrible After Turning 40"
Actress Song Ji-hyo shared that she has a terrible memory now that she is in her 40s. 

On May 20 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', Song Ji-hyo made a guest appearance. 
Song Ji-hyoDuring the talk, Song Ji-hyo said, "I've turned 40 (Korean age) this year. Time truly flies." 

She continued, "I feel like I had more fun when I was in my 20s than when I was in my teens. I also had more fun when I was in my 30s than in my 20s." 

She excitedly went on, "So, I'm actually very excited about the days in my 40s to come." 
Song Ji-hyoThen, Song Ji-hyo burst out laughing and added, "But one downside of getting old is that my memory has become worse. It's pretty awful now. I can't multitask either. It's unbelievable!" 
Song Ji-hyoMeanwhile, Song Ji-hyo awaits for her new movie 'Intruder' to be unveiled this month. 

(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time) 

(SBS Star)   
