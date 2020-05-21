[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Laughingly States, "My Memory Has Turned Terrible After Turning 40"

Actress Song Ji-hyo shared that she has a terrible memory now that she is in her 40s.On May 20 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', Song Ji-hyo made a guest appearance.During the talk, Song Ji-hyo said, "I've turned 40 (Korean age) this year. Time truly flies."She continued, "I feel like I had more fun when I was in my 20s than when I was in my teens. I also had more fun when I was in my 30s than in my 20s."She excitedly went on, "So, I'm actually very excited about the days in my 40s to come."Then, Song Ji-hyo burst out laughing and added, "But one downside of getting old is that my memory has become worse. It's pretty awful now. I can't multitask either. It's unbelievable!"Meanwhile, Song Ji-hyo awaits for her new movie 'Intruder' to be unveiled this month.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time)(SBS Star)