SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Releases a Mysterious Teaser; Fans Believe It Is for BTS SUGA's Solo
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Releases a Mysterious Teaser; Fans Believe It Is for BTS SUGA's Solo

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.05.21 11:24 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Releases a Mysterious Teaser; Fans Believe It Is for BTS SUGAs Solo
Big Hit Entertainment just dropped a mysterious teaser for a new release, and fans believe it is for BTS SUGA's solo a.k.a. Agust D.

On May 20, Big Hit Entertainment shared a new teaser image on the agency's official social media channels.
SUGAThe teaser includes a faceless figure blurred in the black background with a simple caption, "D-3".
SUGASUGABig Hit Entertainment has not revealed any further details in relation to the teaser image, but fans believe it is for Agust D's new release.

Prior to his debut as SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS in 2013, SUGA used Agust D as his rapper name for his underground career.
SUGAEven after his group debut, SUGA actively shared his solo projects under the name Agust D on SoundCloud.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙