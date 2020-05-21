[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Releases a Mysterious Teaser; Fans Believe It Is for BTS SUGA's Solo

Big Hit Entertainment just dropped a mysterious teaser for a new release, and fans believe it is for BTS SUGA's solo a.k.a. Agust D.On May 20, Big Hit Entertainment shared a new teaser image on the agency's official social media channels.The teaser includes a faceless figure blurred in the black background with a simple caption, "D-3".Big Hit Entertainment has not revealed any further details in relation to the teaser image, but fans believe it is for Agust D's new release.Prior to his debut as SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS in 2013, SUGA used Agust D as his rapper name for his underground career.Even after his group debut, SUGA actively shared his solo projects under the name Agust D on SoundCloud.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)