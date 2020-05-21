[SBS Star] VIDEO: DARA Shares a Secret to Her Youthful Beauty

K-pop artist DARA shared what a secret is to her ever so youthfulness.On May 20 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', DARA's recent interview was shown.In this episode, 'Han Bam' reporter was seen visiting a theater where DARA's current musical 'Another Miss Oh' was taking place.After acting in her first-ever musical, DARA sat down for an interview.At the beginning of the interview, the reporter said, "Wow. It's great to see you in person, DARA. You look almost as if you are 20 years younger than I am, but we are only six years apart. It's unbelievable!"He continued, "You honestly look so young, DARA! You are the definition of a youthful beauty."DARA responded with a laugh, "I actually know that I look very young for my age."The reporter commented, "Oh, really? What is your secret? Tell us, please!"DARA smiled and answered, "It's all thanks to food preservative. I love having instant noodles and all other kinds of fast food that I have consumed a lot of food preservative so far."She jokingly went on, "So yeah, I think food preservative contributed quite a bit to keeping me look young. That's what my friends say to me as well."The reporter burst into laughter and said, "It's probably that you are just born with it then. I believe your secret isn't the best thing for children to hear."As soon as she heard him, DARA covered her mouth in surprise and apologized towards the camera, "Oh, that's true. I'm sorry."(Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)