[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P Reveals Inside of His House that Looks Almost Like an Art Gallery
Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.20 16:53
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member T.O.P shared what his house looks like. 

On May 18, T.O.P updated his Instagram with some new photos. 

The photos showed inside of one of the rooms in T.O.P's house.  
T.O.P's houseThere were many interesting artworks of T.O.P's taste hung on the walls around the room. 

With small lights above the artworks that shine on them, the place looked totally like an art gallery. 

It seemed like he had turned one of the large rooms in his house into a gallery. 
T.O.P's houseWhat also caught the attention of his followers was the huge windows that go from the ceiling to the floor. 

The view was absolutely gorgeous; Seoul's pride beautiful Han River was seen through them. 

After seeing these photos, fans left comments such as, "Can I please go and view the artworks at your place, oppa?", "Invite me anytime!", "This really shows what sort of arts he appreciates!" and so on. 
T.O.P's houseCurrently, T.O.P lives by himself at a luxury apartment complex located in Hannam-dong, Seoul. 

(Credit= 'choi_seung_hyun_tttop' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
