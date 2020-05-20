[SBS Star] JENNIE & LISA Spotted with Injuries Ahead of BLACKPINK's Comeback?

Fans of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK are expressing worries as JENNIE and LISA were recently spotted with injuries at official events.On May 12, JENNIE attended one eyewear brand's launching event that took place in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.JENNIE was escorted by a staff member and was seen walking on crutches, making her fans worry about her condition.LISA was also spotted with a significant bruise on her left ankle at one live stream event for a fabric softener brand held on May 16.Some fans claimed that LISA applied concealer on her legs to cover more bruises on her legs.Thankfully, JENNIE explained her injury is not a big deal during her recent live broadcast, stating, "I was running and tripped myself on my own ankle. My ligament hurts, so I need crutches just for a while."Since BLACKPINK is just about to make the group's long-awaited comeback next month, fans flooded social media with comments wishing the members' quick recovery.Some comments include, "I think their choreography is tough unlike before. I've seen photos of their dancers wearing knee pads during dance practices.", "Girls, please be careful.", "They don't want us to worry about them. I'm crying.", and more.(Credit= Online Community, 'jennierubyjane' 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram)(SBS Star)