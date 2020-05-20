[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Attends a Large Birthday Party During Social Distancing

Actress Lee Min-jung went to a large birthday party during social distancing.On May 20, news outlet Sports Kyunghyang released a report that caught the eye of many.The report stated that Lee Min-jung, disbanded K-pop girl group AFTERSCHOOL's member Lee Juyeon, girl group T-ARA's member Hyomin, former gymnast Son Yeon Jae and actress Kim Hee Jung attended a huge gathering on May 9.They attended a birthday party in Itaewon that was held by a well-known individual of the fashion industry.The party was said to have taken place only about 700 meters away from the clubs where COVID-19 recently broke out.A great number of people were present at the party, but nobody was wearing a facial mask as well.As May 9 was the time when the government asked everyone to keep a safe distance from others and avoid gathering spaces, the five stars were all heavily criticized by everyone.Soon after the news broke, Lee Min-jung's management agency MSteam Entertainment gave their official response.The agency said, "We are terribly sorry for causing trouble when a lot of people are going through a difficult time due to this ongoing social distancing."They went on, "However, we would like to clarify a few things. It is not true that the party took place in Itaewon near those clubs. In fact, the party was held in Chungdam, not Itaewon."They continued, "As a responsible citizen, actress and mother, Lee Min-jung has been following social distancing guidelines very well."The agency said, "But it was her friend's birthday party, and Lee Min-jung thought showing up at the party was a way to show her respect as an invitee. So, she briefly went to the party to hand a gift to her friend, and speedily left after taking a photo with the group of people there. She wasn't there for long."They added, "She is fully aware that she should have stopped herself from doing this too. We would like to apologize about this once again. We will be make sure to be more careful from now on."(Credit= '216JUNG' Instagram)(SBS Star)