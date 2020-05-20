[SBS Star] BTOB Yook Sungjae & EXO SUHO Smile Brightly for Their First Military Photos

The first military group photos of K-pop boy groups BTOB's Yook Sungjae and EXO's SUHO were unveiled online.On May 19, the two photos of Yook Sungjae and SUHO taken at their recruit training center garnered attention from many.In the photo, Yook Sungjae was seen wearing the military uniform and a beret with a bright smile on his face.He awkwardly poses like a soldier with angled posture and clenched fist.SUHO also showed off his dashing appearance even with the extremely short military buzz cut.Meanwhile, Yook Sungjae enlisted in the military as a military band member on May 11, and his expected date of discharge is November 14, 2021.SUHO will be serving his mandatory military duty as a social service worker, meaning that he is expected to discharge on February 13, 2022.(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment, CUBE Entertainment)(SBS Star)