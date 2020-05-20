SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTOB Yook Sungjae & EXO SUHO Smile Brightly for Their First Military Photos
[SBS Star] BTOB Yook Sungjae & EXO SUHO Smile Brightly for Their First Military Photos

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.05.20 14:48
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTOB Yook Sungjae & EXO SUHO Smile Brightly for Their First Military Photos
The first military group photos of K-pop boy groups BTOB's Yook Sungjae and EXO's SUHO were unveiled online.

On May 19, the two photos of Yook Sungjae and SUHO taken at their recruit training center garnered attention from many.
BTOB Yook Sungjae & EXO SUHO Smile Brightly for Their First Photos in the MilitaryIn the photo, Yook Sungjae was seen wearing the military uniform and a beret with a bright smile on his face.

He awkwardly poses like a soldier with angled posture and clenched fist.
BTOB Yook Sungjae & EXO SUHO Smile Brightly for Their First Photos in the MilitarySUHO also showed off his dashing appearance even with the extremely short military buzz cut.

Meanwhile, Yook Sungjae enlisted in the military as a military band member on May 11, and his expected date of discharge is November 14, 2021.
BTOB Yook Sungjae & EXO SUHO Smile Brightly for Their First Photos in the MilitarySUHO will be serving his mandatory military duty as a social service worker, meaning that he is expected to discharge on February 13, 2022.
BTOB Yook Sungjae & EXO SUHO Smile Brightly for Their First Photos in the Military(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment, CUBE Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
