[SBS Star] Taeyeon Reveals Why She Gets Choked Up When She Thinks About Her Fans
Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.20 13:56 View Count
Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared her love for fans. 

On May 19, fashion magazine 1st Look shared Taeyeon's recent interview with the magazine. 

During the interview, Taeyeon was asked, "What is your motivation? Can you tell us what drives you to work that hard?" 
TaeyeonTaeyeon answered, "My fans for sure. This may sound strange, but I get choked up when I think about them. I get so emotional." 

She said, "I feel thankful, sorry and touched. I get this mixed feelings that I always tend to become speechless when I'm with them." 
TaeyeonShe continued, "It's been so long, but they still adore and support us the same way; their love hasn't changed one bit, you know." 

Lastly, she added, "The fact that they are by my side is huge to me. I'm grateful for their existence." 
TaeyeonAfter spending about three years training at SM Entertainment, Taeyeon made debut as a leader of Girls' Generation in 2007. 

Taeyeon released her new solo single 'Happy' on May 4. 
 
(Credit= 1st Look, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
