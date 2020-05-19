SBS NEWS

SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SUNMI to Host Her First Television Show
SBS NEWS

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.19 17:59 View Count
K-pop artist SUNMI will be hosting her very first television show. 

On May 18, the production team of an upcoming pilot television show 'SUNMI's Video Store' (literal title) shared some news regarding the show. 

They said, "SUNMI will lead our show as a host. We have completed filming the first episode last week." 
SUNMI'SUNMI's Video Store' is a documentary-like talk show where an individual life gets rediscovered through an archive. 

This will mark SUNMI's first time hosting a show since she made debut in 2007. 
SUNMIEver since her debut, SUNMI has shown an amazing talent in performance. 

Not only did she caught the attention of fans as a member of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls, but she also succeeded big time as a soloist. 

All eyes are on SUNMI to check out whether she will display prowess as a host as well. 
SUNMIMeanwhile, the first episode of 'SUNMI's Video Store' is scheduled to premiere on June 7 at 11:05 PM KST. 

(Credit= SBS SUNMI's Video Store, SBS funE) 

(SBS Star)    
SBS NEWS
