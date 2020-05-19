[SBS Star] SECRET NUMBER DITA Is the First Indonesian to Make Debut in Korea

DITA of K-pop girl group SECRET NUMBER has become the first Indonesian to make debut in Korea.On May 19, SECRET NUMBER's debut showcase for the group's single album 'Who Dis?' was held.During the showcase, LÉA shared how international her group is.LÉA said, "DENISE is from Texas, the U.S., DITA is from Jakarta, Indonesia, SOODAM is from Korea, JINNY is from California, the U.S. and I'm from Japan."She continued, "I don't believe there are any other K-pop groups out there that all members are from a different place in the world like us."Then, the host mentioned that DITA is the first Indonesian to step into the K-pop industry.Regarding this, DITA commented with a shy smile, "My family told me that people in Indonesia are very much excited about my debut here."She went on, "Surprisingly, I already have lots of supportive fans. They cheer for me via social media and stuff. I promise that I will not let them down."Meanwhile, 'Who Dis?' is scheduled to be unveiled this evening at 6PM KST.(Credit= Vine Entertainment)(SBS Star)