[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Shares Why She Loves Her Job & Herself
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Shares Why She Loves Her Job & Herself

Published 2020.05.19
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Shares Why She Loves Her Job & Herself
LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK opened up about her thoughts on self-love and the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 19, fashion magazine 'Allure Korea' shared LISA's new photos and interview from their recent photo shoot.
LISALISAUnder the concept of 'Body & Soul', LISA showed off her flawless beauty with a variety of makeup looks.

During the interview following her photo shoot, LISA shared, "My job is so amazing because many people love me as I am. I also love myself. I don't want to forget my true self for the rest of my life."
LISALISA then commented on how she and her group BLACKPINK have not been able to perform in front of fans due to the spread of COVID-19 worldwide.

She said, "There's nothing we can do about it because it's for everyone's health and safety. I'm also spending my days being extra careful."

She continued, "It's a shame that we can't meet our fans in person, but we are working hard to prepare for the day when we can impress our fans even more."
LISAMeanwhile, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment recently announced the group's plan to make a long-awaited comeback next month.

(Credit= Allure Korea)

(SBS Star) 
