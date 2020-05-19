SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Running Man' Cast Members Visit Jeon So Min's House; Tell How She Is Doing
Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.19 15:36

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.19 15:36 View Count
The cast of 'Running Man' shared how actress Jeon So Min is doing. 

During the opening of May 17 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the cast mentioned Jeon So Min.

Previously in the beginning of last month, Jeon So Min revealed that she will be taking a break from all activities including her regular appearance in 'Running Man' in order to recover her health. 
Running ManYang Se Chan and Lee Kwang Soo revealed that they recently went filming at Jeon So Min's house. 

Yang Se Chan said, "So Min is doing quite well actually; a lot better than many may think."

He jokingly continued, "When we went to visit her, she looked like she hadn't bothered to take care of herself for a while, as if she was living in the nature."  
Running ManJi Suk-jin laughed and added, "Yeah, she is still super cheerful to the point where it feels slightly odd. You know what I mean, right?"

Then, Yu Jae Seok commented with a cheeky smile on his face, "I don't know about anything else, but what I heard was that her mouth is 200% alive now; she's talkative than ever." 
 

Meanwhile, 'Running Man' is planned to air Yang Se Chan and Lee Kwang Soo's visit to Jeon So Min's house on May 24. 

(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star)     
