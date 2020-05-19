[SBS Star] T-ARA Ji Yeon & Song Jae Rim Reportedly Dating; Agencies Respond

K-pop girl group T-ARA's member/actress Ji Yeon and actor Song Jae Rim were swept up in dating rumors, and their management agencies both denied reports.On May 19, Sports Kyunghyang reported that Ji Yeon and Song Jae Rim were recently spotted together at a gas station located in Chungju, Chungcheongnam-do.A local resident told the news outlet, "Ji Yeon and Song Jae Rim were fueling their car at this gas station. Ji Yeon first got out of the car to pump the gas herself, but eventually Song Jae Rim got out and helped her."The resident continued, "They seemed very close, and it looked like they were on a date. They kept looking around, conscious about being seen."In response to the report, both of their agencies immediately denied that they are in a relationship.Ji Yeon's agency Partners Park stated, "Ji Yeon and Song Jae Rim are close friends. They both enjoy riding a motorcycle, so they traveled (to Taebaek) in Ji Yeon's car with their motorcycles already sent over."Song Jae Rim's agency Grand Anse also explained, "They are simply close colleagues who share a common hobby of motorcycling."The agency added, "Song Jae Rim had plans to practice at a motorcycle track located in Taebaek, and Ji Yeon, who is currently at the beginner level (of motorcycling), joined him."Ji Yeon and Song Jae Rim previously co-starred in 2019 KBS drama 'I Wanna Hear Your Song'.(Credit= 'jaelim_song' 'jiyeon2__' Instagram)(SBS Star)