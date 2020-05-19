[SBS Star] TOMORROW X TOGETHER Members Share What Advice BTS J-HOPE Gave Them

The members of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) shared what advice they received from J-HOPE of boy group BTS.On May 18, TXT's online showcase for the group's latest album 'The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY' was held.At the showcase, TXT flawlessly performed its new songs. including the title track 'Can't You See Me?'.Following the performance, the five members―SOOBIN, YEONJUN, TAEHYUN, BEOMGYU and HUENINGKAI sat down for a talk.During the talk, TXT mentioned Big Hit Entertainment's head producer Bang Si-hyuk and labelmate J-HOPE.TXT said, "Regarding our last album, Bang Si-hyuk said, 'You did really well. The quality of the album is superb.'"TXT continued, "For our new album, he advised us that we should try to put more individual character into it. He said he believed in us."Then, the boys commented, "BTS members are always so supportive; they support us very well."They added, "Just the other day, J-HOPE told us, 'Keep your chin up at all times, boys. Being confident is extremely important. Make sure to show everyone what you got.'"TXT made debut about six years after BTS in 2019; TXT is Big Hit Entertainment's second boy group to be produced.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)