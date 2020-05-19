[SBS Star] BTS' Manager Under Fire for Using a Company Van with His Girlfriend

K-pop boy group BTS' manager is receiving lots of criticism for using the company van with his girlfriend.On May 18, one post about BTS' manager was posted on a popular online community.According to this post, the manager got a job at BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment last year.At that time, the manager's girlfriend shared a photo on her Instagram congratulating her boyfriend on getting into Big Hit Entertainment.After his employment, the uploader said, "She kept on uploading images of herself sitting at the back of the company van; this happened multiple times."Then, the uploader shared photos that the manager's girlfriend had posted on her Instagram.Over these photos, she wrote, "Oh my! So, this is what a van of celebrities looks like!"At the end of the post, the uploader added, "It was obvious that he was BTS' manager, because he shared photos of himself at Times Square in New York City when they were there to perform and stuff. He used to complain a lot about having to drive long hours and how hard the work as a manager was."The uploader continued, "I wish it wasn't true, but I think he used the van with his friends too. The thing was, it didn't seem like his friends and girlfriend were in the van only for a few minutes. It looked like they actually went around for hours, going to the movies, going on a trip and so on."After this post rapidly circulated online, a great number of people heavily criticized the manager for using the company van for personal use.(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)