[SBS Star] 4 K-pop Groups Which All Members Have Renewed Their Contract with the Same Agency

Every year, a great number of K-pop groups make debut.Some are around for less than a year while some are active for years.After about seven years though, a lot of K-pop groups disband.Even when they do not disband, at least one or two members will either leave the group or move to another agency.This is usually when their initial contract with their management agency ends.There are not too many of them out there, but there are several currently-active K-pop groups who have renewed their contract with their management agency without going through changes in the composition of the members.Let's take a look at who they are!Apink made debut in April 2011, and all members of the group renewed their contract with Play M Entertainment last year.NU'EST made debut in March 2012, and all members of the group renewed their contract with Pledis Entertainment last year.BTOB made debut in March 2012, and all members of the group renewed their contract with CUBE Entertainment in 2018.BTS made debut in June 2013, and all members of the group renewed their contract with Big Hit Entertainment in 2018.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, CUBE Entertainment, Pledis Entertainment, Play M Entertainment)(SBS Star)