[SBS Star] D.O.·Yoon Ji Sung·XIUMIN·Lee Hong Gi·Kim Min-suk·Sung Yeol's Character Posters Unveil

Character posters of enlisted celebrities' for their upcoming musical were revealed.On May 18, the production company for a military musical 'Return: the Promise of the Day' shared new official posters online.The posters showed the cast members transformed into their characters.From their facial expressions to outfits, they seemed to have completely absorbed their roles already.'Return: the Promise of the Day' is a musical that is in production in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.It is about a special recovery operation that is operated to find remains of those killed in war.K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O. and solo artist Yoon Ji Sung will act a character named 'Hyun-min', living in the present time.Another EXO's member XIUMIN and boy band FTISLAND's member Lee Hong Gi will be playing the role of 'Seung-ho', a soldier in the past.Actor Kim Min-suk and boy group INFINTE's member Sung Yeol will play 'Woo-joo', who is a soldier in the present time.Meanwhile, 'Return: the Promise of the Day' is scheduled to be unveiled on June 4, until July 12.(Credit= Insight Entertainment)(SBS Star)