SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] NAYEON's Pre-debut Photos Explain Why She Is TWICE's "Center"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] NAYEON's Pre-debut Photos Explain Why She Is TWICE's "Center"

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.18 16:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] NAYEONs Pre-debut Photos Explain Why She Is TWICEs "Center"
Photos of NAYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE's past are catching the eye of many.

Recently, one member of ONCE (the name of TWICE's fandom) shared a post about NAYEON on a popular online community that was rapidly clicked by thousands of people. 

The post was titled, "Why NAYEON had to be the 'center' of TWICE." 

In the post, the uploader said, "After you check these pre-debut photos of NAYEON out, you'll see why JYP Entertainment had no choice but to choose NAYEON as TWICE's 'center'." 
NAYEONNAYEONNAYEONThe photos were of NAYEON when she was a trainee at JYP Entertainment. 

Even at that time, she had her current signature always-happy face. 

If anyone had asked what the definition of a lovely and cute person was, it was certain that NAYEON would be the answer to that. 

She looked unbelievably lovely and cute in her middle and high school graduation photos as well. 

Just like the uploader said, the photos indeed told why NAYEON was suitable to play the "center" role in TWICE. 
NAYEONNAYEONNAYEONNAYEONAfter spending about five years training under JYP Entertainment, NAYEON made debut as a member of TWICE in October 2015. 

(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙