[SBS Star] YG Entertainment Responses to BLACKPINK Fans' Request for More Activities
[SBS Star] YG Entertainment Responses to BLACKPINK Fans' Request for More Activities

Published 2020.05.18 14:58
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment announced plans for the group's 3-step comeback.

On May 18, YG Entertainment shared a new post on the agency's official blog titled, 'About BLACKPINK's full album'.
BLACKPINKIn the post, YG Entertainment shared that BLACKPINK is currently gearing up for the group's 3-step comeback that will begin in June, and that the group will be releasing its first full album in September.

YG Entertainment stated, "BLACKPINK has finished recording more than 10 new songs, and has completed production for the group's first full album."

The agency continued, "BLACKPINK's first new song, which will be released in mid-June, is a pre-release title track (of the full album)."
BLACKPINKIn regard to the members, the agency added, "The members of BLACKPINK are currently gearing up for their music video filming, and are currently busy with their final preparations including practicing their new choreography."

YG Entertainment also revealed that BLACKPINK will release another song, a "special kind", in July or August.

The agency wrapped up the statement by saying, "As it is the group's first full album that the members have been preparing for a long time, we hope to create more opportunities for the group to greet fans through performances and other contents within this year through the 3-step, multi-phased release."

(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
