[SBS Star] Block B ZICO Compares P.O's TV Personality to His Real Personality

ZICO of K-pop boy group Block B shared what he thinks of his fellow group member P.O's overly-cute personality.On May 16 episode of tvN's television show 'Amazing Saturday', ZICO made a guest appearance.During the talk, ZICO first brought up P.O's soaring popularity, "P.O is on like every television channel these days. He's so popular. It's unbelievable."After that, ZICO said, "You know how P.O has lots of aegyo (a cute display of affection often expressed through a cute voice, facial expressions and gestures), right? Just like how you see him on TV, he truly has a cute personality."He continued, "He is super cute in real life as well, but I feel like he is exaggerating his cuteness a bit on TV. He's a bit over the top, I would say."He laughed and added, "He always pulls this face that makes him look like a happy, innocent and playful little child, and I feel like that's slightly exaggerated."While listening to ZICO, P.O started blushing and burst out laughing when he finished talking.Then, P.O made the face that ZICO mentioned, which everyone went, "Yeah, that's definitely one exaggerated face!"P.O responded with a bright smile on his face, "What? I didn't do it on purpose!"(Credit= tvN Amazing Saturday)(SBS Star)