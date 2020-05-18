SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Block B ZICO Compares P.O's TV Personality to His Real Personality
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Block B ZICO Compares P.O's TV Personality to His Real Personality

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.18 13:45 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Block B ZICO Compares P.Os TV Personality to His Real Personality
ZICO of K-pop boy group Block B shared what he thinks of his fellow group member P.O's overly-cute personality. 

On May 16 episode of tvN's television show 'Amazing Saturday', ZICO made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, ZICO first brought up P.O's soaring popularity, "P.O is on like every television channel these days. He's so popular. It's unbelievable." 
Block BAfter that, ZICO said, "You know how P.O has lots of aegyo (a cute display of affection often expressed through a cute voice, facial expressions and gestures), right? Just like how you see him on TV, he truly has a cute personality." 

He continued, "He is super cute in real life as well, but I feel like he is exaggerating his cuteness a bit on TV. He's a bit over the top, I would say." 

He laughed and added, "He always pulls this face that makes him look like a happy, innocent and playful little child, and I feel like that's slightly exaggerated." 
Block BBlock BWhile listening to ZICO, P.O started blushing and burst out laughing when he finished talking. 

Then, P.O made the face that ZICO mentioned, which everyone went, "Yeah, that's definitely one exaggerated face!" 

P.O responded with a bright smile on his face, "What? I didn't do it on purpose!"
Block B(Credit= tvN Amazing Saturday) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙