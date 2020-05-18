[SBS Star] VIDEO: 2NE1 Celebrates the 11th Debut Anniversary by Having a Fun Group Video Chat

The four members of K-pop girl group 2NE1―Park Bom, DARA, CL and Minzy celebrated their 11th debut anniversary by having a group video chat.On May 17, 2NE1 welcomed the group's 11th debut anniversary and the members celebrated this day in a special way; they decided to have a group video chat.In part of their group video chat that CL revealed, DARA and Minzy's face were shown whereas only Park Bom and CL's voice were heard.During the conversation, they took turns to share how they feel about welcoming 11th debut anniversary.Park Bom said, "I can't believe that it's been 11 years already. It actually feels very strange. We should meet up soon, guys!"DARA said, "I feel great today. I'm really happy. I would like to thank you guys. You guys are so important to me. I love you!"Minzy commented, "11 years? Wow, time flies. I'm in my late 20s now. It's unbelievable. I have never thought our 11th debut anniversary would come this quickly. I'm glad that we were able to do this today. 2NE1 forever!"The leader CL said, "I'm sad that we weren't able to see each other today, but let's meet up soon! Let's meet up before DARA wraps up her musical, and after Minzy's new solo single comes out."She continued, "Even though we are currently apart and have not promoted together for a long time, many fans across the globe have celebrated our debut anniversary today. I would like to express my gratitude to you guys as well as our precious fans. Thank you!"Then, they ended the group video chat after saying, "2NE1, let's play!", which is what they used to say before going on stage.(Credit= 'chaelincl' Instagram, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)