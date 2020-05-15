[SBS Star] Henry Unexpectedly Joins BOL4 Ahn Ji-young's Live Broadcast

K-pop artist Henry made another K-pop artist BOL4's Ahn Ji-young burst into laughter by unexpectedly joining her live broadcast.On May 14, Ahn Ji-young hosted a live broadcast on her Instagram.Thousands of people were watching her live broadcast, and a lot of them left comments during it.As Ahn Ji-young was scrolling through the comments, she noticed there a comment left by Henry.Henry wrote, "Don't you want to come on our show 'Begin Again'? Please join us, please!"'Begin Again' is a music show that features musicians traveling the world to busk for audiences who have never heard of them before.Then, Henry asked, "Can you accept my request to join your live broadcast?"Ahn Ji-young accepted his request right away, and Henry suddenly appeared on the other half of the screen.As Ahn Ji-young saw him appear, she laughed for ages to the point where she looked like she was about to cry.After being there for a while, Henry left the live broadcast by making a half heart with his arm over his head.In return, Ahn Ji-young made a half heart with her arm over her head as well.(Credit= 'hey_miss_true' Instagram)(SBS Star)