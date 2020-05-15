SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Henry Unexpectedly Joins BOL4 Ahn Ji-young's Live Broadcast
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Henry Unexpectedly Joins BOL4 Ahn Ji-young's Live Broadcast

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.15 18:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Henry Unexpectedly Joins BOL4 Ahn Ji-youngs Live Broadcast
K-pop artist Henry made another K-pop artist BOL4's Ahn Ji-young burst into laughter by unexpectedly joining her live broadcast.

On May 14, Ahn Ji-young hosted a live broadcast on her Instagram.

Thousands of people were watching her live broadcast, and a lot of them left comments during it.
Ahn Ji-youngAs Ahn Ji-young was scrolling through the comments, she noticed there a comment left by Henry. 

Henry wrote, "Don't you want to come on our show 'Begin Again'? Please join us, please!" 

'Begin Again' is a music show that features musicians traveling the world to busk for audiences who have never heard of them before.
Ahn Ji-youngThen, Henry asked, "Can you accept my request to join your live broadcast?"

Ahn Ji-young accepted his request right away, and Henry suddenly appeared on the other half of the screen.

As Ahn Ji-young saw him appear, she laughed for ages to the point where she looked like she was about to cry.
Ahn Ji-youngAfter being there for a while, Henry left the live broadcast by making a half heart with his arm over his head.

In return, Ahn Ji-young made a half heart with her arm over her head as well.
Ahn Ji-young(Credit= 'hey_miss_true' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙