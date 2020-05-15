[SBS Star] Park So Dam Shows Support for Apink Son Na-eun with a Special Gift

K-pop girl group Apink's member Son Na-eun expressed her thanks to actress Park So Dam for her thoughtful coffee truck delivery.On May 14, Son Na-eun updated her Instagram with a photo of herself posing in front of a coffee truck with a cup of coffee in her hand.The truck has a banner with a message that says, "Please take good care of our pretty Nang-nee (Son Na-eun's nickname). You got this, Son Na-eun! Stay strong!"There was another banner next to the truck featuring a photo of Son Na-eun and Park So Dam, with a message, "To the cast and staff members of 'Dinner Mate', please stay healthy in both mind and body. Good luck on today's shooting as well!"Park So Dam and Son Na-eun previously co-starred in the 2016 drama 'Cinderella and Four Knights'.Meanwhile, Son Na-eun is currently busy shooting her next drama 'Dinner Mate', which is slated to premiere its first episode on May 25.(Credit= 'marcellasne_' 'sodam_park_0908' Instagram)(SBS Star)