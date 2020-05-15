[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Shares How She Makes Her Feel Better When She Feels Down

K-pop artist IU shared her way of cheering herself up when she feels down.On May 14, IU's management agency EDAM Entertainment shared a new video on YouTube.The video featured lucky IU's fans meeting IU and asking her some questions that they would like to know.One of the questions that caught the eye of a lot of fans was, "What do you do when you feel depressed? How do you improve your mood?"IU answered, "At a time like that, I move, move and move; I make myself do something."She continued, "I would walk around the house, wash the dishes, open a parcel or just do anything at home."She added, "What I do is, I try not to let my bad or sad mood take over me. I keep telling myself that I can change my mood in like five minutes."Under this video, fans wrote comments such as, "This is a great advice.", "I do the same when I feel down. It works!", "I should try that the next time!", "Aww. She must've gone through that many times to have come up with a know-how." and so on.(Credit= 'EDAM Entertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)