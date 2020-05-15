SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Shares How She Makes Her Feel Better When She Feels Down
[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Shares How She Makes Her Feel Better When She Feels Down

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.15
[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Shares How She Makes Her Feel Better When She Feels Down
K-pop artist IU shared her way of cheering herself up when she feels down.

On May 14, IU's management agency EDAM Entertainment shared a new video on YouTube.

The video featured lucky IU's fans meeting IU and asking her some questions that they would like to know. 
IUOne of the questions that caught the eye of a lot of fans was, "What do you do when you feel depressed? How do you improve your mood?"

IU answered, "At a time like that, I move, move and move; I make myself do something."

She continued, "I would walk around the house, wash the dishes, open a parcel or just do anything at home."

She added, "What I do is, I try not to let my bad or sad mood take over me. I keep telling myself that I can change my mood in like five minutes."
IUUnder this video, fans wrote comments such as, "This is a great advice.", "I do the same when I feel down. It works!", "I should try that the next time!", "Aww. She must've gone through that many times to have come up with a know-how." and so on.
 

(Credit= 'EDAM Entertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star)     
