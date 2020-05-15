[SBS Star] Lee Yeon Hee Announces Her Marriage with a Non-celebrity Next Month

Actress Lee Yeon Hee is getting married next month.On May 15, Lee Yeon Hee shared a handwritten letter on her official fan site.In her letter, Lee Yeon Hee wrote, "It really breaks my heart thinking about how much difficulty the entire world is going through due to coronavirus outbreak at the moment."She continued, "I couldn't quite figure out how to deliver this news to you, but I really wanted to share it with you. So, I decided to write you a letter today."The actress went on, "I met a person who I want to spend the rest of my life with. On June 2, we are going to hold a wedding ceremony just with the members of our family. This is a time when we all have to be extra cautious, so that's why we chose to have a small wedding ceremony."She added, "I know I'm not the best at expressing myself, but please know that I'm always grateful for your love and support. I'll be back with great projects after my marriage as well. Make sure to take good care of yourself at all times. Be happy, everyone. Thank you."Soon later, Lee Yeon Hee's management agency SM Entertainment stated, "Lee Yeon Hee met a great guy. He is two years older than Lee Yeon Hee, and is far from being a celebrity."The agency continued, "The wedding ceremony will take place on June 2. However, the exact time and place will not be unveiled to the public. Thank you for your kind understanding. Please do spare your time to send your blessings to Lee Yeon Hee, who is about to embark on a new journey."Following her debut in 2001, Lee Yeon Hee appeared in various dramas and movies including, 'A Millionaires First Love' (2006), 'East of Eden' (2008), 'Gu Family Book' (2013), 'Detective K: Secret of the Lost Island' (2014), 'The Game: Towards Midnight' (2020) and more.(Credit= 'yeonhee.luv' Instagram)(SBS Star)